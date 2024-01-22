Who Vols commit George MacIntyre is helping Tennessee football recruit for class of 2025

BRENTWOOD – Tennessee football commitment George MacIntyre has some work to do before he steps foot on the Knoxville campus.

The five-star quarterback from Brentwood Academy ended months of speculation Monday, committing to Tennessee over schools like Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, LSU and Oregon among others.

Now he shifts focus from becoming the Vols' highest-profile recruit of the 2025 class to its biggest recruiter.

MacIntyre won't have to go far to find talent for the Vols. Several Tennessee football targets from the 2025 class reside in state.

"There's so much in-state talent," MacIntyre said during his commitment ceremony Monday at Brentwood Academy. "I think it's probably one of the most talented classes that the state of Tennessee has had in years."

Four-star offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, of Lipscomb Academy is less than 15 minutes away from Brentwood Academy. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Mustang junior is the sixth-ranked prospect in Tennessee and 13th-ranked interior offensive lineman nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Ensworth four-star defensive tackle Ethan Utley (6-4, 270) is the No. 4-ranked in-state prospect. Both he and Gooden have been offered by Tennessee, along with Baylor four-star wide receiver Cameron Sparks (6-3, 210) and Rockvale four-star safety Jaylan Morgan (6-0, 180).

Tennessee has also offered Gooden teammate C.J. Jimcoily (a three-star defensive back) and MacIntyre's teammate Kolbe Harmon (a three-star wide receiver).

Tennessee is among dozens of Power 5 programs that have offered some of the nation's top high school football prospects in the 2025 and 2026 class. And MacIntyre, the nation's No. 3-ranked quarterback by the 247Sports Composite, is eager to encourage whoever he can to join him at Tennessee.

"I think, nationally, there's a lot of names out there that we're going to be pretty high on," MacIntyre said. "I think David Sanders is definitely a big one. Jaime Ffrench is another big one."

It would make sense for MacIntyre to publicly stump for the additions of Sanders, an offensive tackle, and Ffrench, a wide receiver. Sanders (6-foot-6, 270 pounds) is a five-star ranked as the No. 1 prospect in North Carolina and the No. 2-ranked prospect nationally for 2025.

Brentwood Academy quarterback George McIntyre stands with his parents Sarah and Matt, sisters, Mimi, left, and Mattie-Kate after announcing his commitment to the University of Tennessee during a ceremony at Brentwood Academy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Brentwood, Tenn. MacIntyre is the number 3-ranked quarterback for the class 2025.

Ffrench (6-1, 185), a former Alabama commit, re-opened his recruitment after Nick Saban retired. He's a five-star wide receiver ranked as the third-best wideout and 12th overall nationally in 2025.

MacIntyre was at Tennessee's basketball game against Alabama in Knoxville Saturday. He sat with football coach Josh Heupel and was there in part to help recruit Marcus Harris, a 5-11, 180-pound four-star wide receiver from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California. Harris is the No. 9-ranked prospect in California.

"He's very high on Tennessee," MacIntyre said. "That was his first visit so I had to meet him up there."

