Vols’ commit Braylon Harmon announces commitment time

2024 wide receiver prospect Braylon Harmon will sign a national letter of intent on Wednesday.

He committed to Tennessee on Dec. 18, 2023. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound wide receiver is from Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I will be signing my NLI to the University of Tennessee, Wednesday February 7 at Knoxville Catholic in the Auditorium at 8:00 a.m. (EST),” Harmon announced. “All are welcome. Go Vols!”

Tennessee signed 21 prospects in its 2024 class:

Cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther, safety Edrees Farooq, defensive lineman Jeremias Heard, edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom, running back Peyton Lewis, athlete Boo Carter, linebacker Jordan Burns, offensive lineman Max Anderson, wide receiver Braylon Staley, offensive lineman William Satterwhite, wide receiver Mike Matthews, linebacker Edwin Spillman, offensive lineman Bennett Warren, edge Jordan Ross, defensive lineman Jamal Wallace and tight end Cole Harrison.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire