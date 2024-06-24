Vols’ College World Series run holds special meaning for TN family

OMAHA, Nebraska (WKRN) — The Tennessee Volunteers are just one win away from their first ever College World Series title.

For one fan, Monday’s game holds a special meaning, in more ways than one.

Wes Boling, a UT alum and former Tennessee sports reporter, saw his life turned upside down in February when his wife, Lisa, unexpectedly began battling a serious medical issue. As fate would have it, the Bolings relocated to Omaha to receive specialized medical care, just as the Volunteers arrived in town for the college playoffs.

“When the final out was recorded between Tennessee and Evansville in the Super Regional and Tennessee punched its ticket to Omaha, it was an emotional moment for me,” said Boling. “Yes, I’m a big baseball fan and I wear orange year-round, but because I also knew that this was going to be a chance for my family to come visit and for my team to be here.”

Boling has taken advantage of the Vols coming to him. He’s attended numerous games during Tennessee’s incredible College World Series run, embracing the experience with his young son, Cameron.

“You better believe I’ll be reminding him that he was here. That his first ever sporting event was a National Championship opportunity for the University of Tennessee,” said Boling. “I think the College World Series has allowed…him to feel special, and to feel seen.”

Boling praised his son for his resilience during this trying time. He said he’s tried to keep Cameron occupied with normal, fun activities, like going to the zoo, but as Lisa slowly gets better, baseball has become the outlet for the father and son to grow closer.

“Sports are a vehicle to togetherness,” Boling quipped. “And when we join with others in doing so, it brings us closer to our team, but more importantly, it brings us closer together.”

While his parents, brother and sister are all in Omaha to watch the Vols try and claim their first baseball championship, Boling said the outcome of Monday’s Game 3 doesn’t matter. Instead, it’s the time with his family that Boling will hold onto.

“Whatever happens tonight, we know we’ve made a memory,” said Boling.

That being said, a victory on Monday night will stir up all sorts of emotion for Boling.

“I think there’s going to be a big smile; there’s going to be some tears and some hugs. It’s a little late for my son on a weeknight to go to the game, but I’m going to come back and I’ll hug him as he’s sleeping, have a little cuddle, and just whisper in his ear ‘I love you, and this experience with you has meant the world to me.’”

