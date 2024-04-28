Vols bullpen secures SEC sweep of Mizzou

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee baseball scored all three of its runs in the first inning of a tightly-contested 3-2 victory over the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

The Big Orange bullpen combined to pitch the final five innings of the contest without giving up a run.

VFL Jaylen Wright selected in round 4 of NFL draft

Missouri’s Trevor Austin started the scoring in just the game’s second at-bat, driving an RBI single right through the middle. But, the Vols responded quickly. First, it was a Kavares Tears single that led to an throwing error.

Later in the inning, the Vols to a 3-1 advantage on a 2-RBI single from Dean Curley.

Jackson Lovich drove in a Mizzou run in the top of the fifth, drawing the game back to within 3-2. But, it was the last run they would register on the day.

Nate Snead, Aaron Combs and Kirby Connell compiled five scoreless innings to finish off the visitors. Connell needed just 23 pitches in the final 2.0 innings to earn the save.

Tennessee (38-7, 16-6 SEC) next welcomes Lipscomb on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.