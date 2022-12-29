Vols basketball edges Ole Miss in SEC opener

No. 10 Tennessee opened the SEC portion of its schedule with a comeback victory over Ole Miss Wednesday at the Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Vols (11-2, 1-0 SEC) overcame a halftime deficit to notch a 63-59 over the Rebels (8-5,0-1).

Tennessee trailed, 34-28, at halftime before rallying after the break.

Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points while Zakai Zeigler totaled 13 while going 9-for-10 from the free-throw line for the Vols.

Olivier Nkamhoa and Jonas Aidoo had eight points each and Aidoo finished the contest with 13 rebounds.

Tennessee endured its share of offensive struggles early as the Vols went just 9-for-24 from the field over the first 20 minutes.

Jaemyn Brakefield led the Rebels with 18 points.

