Vols’ baseball signee records two hits in state tournament

Farragut High School opened TSSAA Class 4A state baseball tournament play with an 11-5 victory over Beech High School (Hendersonville, Tennessee) Tuesday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

2024 Tennessee baseball signee Brennon Seigler went 2-for-3. He recorded two runs and one walk for Farragut. Farragut is attempting to win a third consecutive Class 4A state championship in Tennessee.

Seigler, a center fielder, is a four-year starter for the Admirals.

He committed to the Vols and head coach Tony Vitello as a high school freshman in Dec. 2020.

Farragut advances in the winner’s bracket of the tournament. The Admirals will next play on Wednesday against tournament co-host Siegel. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire