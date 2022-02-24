Vols’ baseball commit receives offer from Tennessee football
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Josh HeupelAmerican football coach
2024 baseball prospect BJ Gibson committed to Tennessee on Aug. 17, 2021.
The 6-foot, 170-pound outfielder and pitcher is from Wilcox County High School in Rochelle, Georgia.
Second-year head coach Josh Heupel and Tennessee offered a football scholarship to Gibson Thursday.
“Blessed to receive a football offer from Tennessee,” Gibson announced.
Gibson has received Southeastern Conference football offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas A&M.
He has also been offered football scholarships from Georgia Tech, Florida State, Troy, Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina.
Below are football highlights of Gibson.
Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.