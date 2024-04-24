Vols’ Backus earns high praise from Vitello

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the end, it was a comfortable midweek win for No. 3 Tennessee baseball on Tuesday against Western Carolina, 12-4.

Amick’s career night pushes Vols past Catamounts

Former Daniel Boone slugger, Colby Backus, played a big role in that victory. The righty hit his fourth home run of the season in front of the Big Orange crowd – a solo shot in the fifth inning that re-tied the game.

Afterwards, UT head coach Tony Vitello gave a glowing review of the Tri-Cities guy – praising his hard work at the plate and in the field.

“He’s earned more than he’s gotten or probably ever will get, if you’re basing it on being a teammate – work ethic, overcoming adversity,” Vitello said after the game. “So, that effort earned him (Tuesday) night, which was a reward to get out there and play.”

“He certainly took full advantage of it,” he continued. “But, he’s going to take advantage of any opportunity he gets and like I said, he’s earned as many as you can imagine.”

The Vols return to conference play against Missouri on Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.

