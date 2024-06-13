Vols arrive in Omaha for the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WJHL) — For the seventh time in program history, the Tennessee Volunteers are headed to Omaha, Nebraska for the men’s college world series. For the top-ranked Vols, this marks their first back-to-back trip to the college world series in program history.

The Vols arrived in Omaha for the College World Series this evening among eight remaining teams still playing college baseball. Omaha is a special place for special teams.

This is not only because the Vols get to battle for a national title. This championship has never been won in Tennessee program history, but also simply because making the college world series guaranteed this team at least a few more days together.

“It’s awesome. Omaha is great. You want to be able to check that box. To make it a good trip you continue to make progress as a team. There’s a lot on the line, you want to win but the thing you don’t want to lose is another day with the guys, another trip with the guys, another bus trip, or another plane, or an hour delay where Zander does something goofy. It’s the type of team you don’t want to be robbed of that extra day, extra moment, or extra hour,” says Vitello.

While some Vols will experience Omaha for the first time. A lot of this team has been to the college world series at least once before. Vitello said that helps a ton.

