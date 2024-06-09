Vols announce uniform combination for Knoxville Super Regional finale

Tennessee will look to advance to the College World Series on Sunday. The Vols are one win away from winning the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional.

Tennessee and Evansville are tied, 1-1, in a best-of-three series and Sunday’s game No. 3 will take place at 6 p.m. EDT (ESPNU).

The Vols will wear dark mode uniforms in the series finale.

Evansville is competing in its first NCAA Tournament Super Regional in program history and would advance to a first College World Series appearance. The Vols are playing for a third appearance in the last four seasons in Omaha.

