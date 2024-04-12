Vols Aidoo enters the NCAA transfer portal and declares for the NBA draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The hits keep coming for the Tennessee Volunteers basketball program after the fourth player has entered his name into the transfer portal since the season ended.

Thursday morning, Tennessee basketball junior forward Jonas Aidoo announced he intended to enter the transfer portal while also declaring for the 2024 NBA draft.

Aidoo earned all-SEC second team and all-SEC defense team honors this season with the Vols leading the team in rebound and second-leading scorer (12.1 ppg) during the regular season while his 60 blocks and 1.94 blocks per game, both ranked third in the SEC.

Aidoo signed with Tennessee as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2021 after de-committing from Marquette.

