Vols advance to Knoxville Regional final after defeating Indiana

No. 1 seed Tennessee (52-11) advanced to the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional final after defeating No. 3 seed Indiana, 12-6, on Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

6,255 were in attendance.

Andrew Behnke (3-1) earned his third win of the season for Tennessee after recording three strikeouts against 15 Indiana batters. He totaled 53 pitches, including 27 strikes.

He came in relief for starting pitcher Drew Beam. Beam pitched 3.2 innings and recorded five strikeouts.

The Vols totaled 13 hits in the contest, including home runs by Billy Amick, Dean Curley, Christian Moore and Cal Stark.

Amick led the Vols in RBIs with four.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire