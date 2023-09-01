Vols’ 2025 target Anquon Fegans decommits from USC

Four-star safety Anquon Fegans decommitted from USC on Thursday.

Fegans announced his commitment to the Trojans on May 7.

The 6-foot, 190-pound safety is from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.

Fegans is the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 2 safety in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 safety and No. 4 player in Alabama, according to On3 industry rankings.

Fegans finished his sophomore season with 67 tackles, 11 pass breakups, nine interceptions and two forced fumbles. He earned first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors.

Fegans also earned Freshman All-American honors and was named a Preseason Junior All-American during the offseason.

The 2025 prospect unofficially visited Tennessee on April 1.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 Safety Anquon Fegans tells me he has Decommitted from USC The 6’1 185 S from Oxford, AL had been Committed to the Trojans since May Fegans is ranked as a Top 32 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 2 S)https://t.co/eSZA7LKc7t pic.twitter.com/E05v7xe8vB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire