Vols’ 2025 quarterback target transferring from Mississippi to Tennessee

2025 four-star quarterback Deuce Knight announced he is transferring to Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee for the 2023 season.

The 6-foot-4.5, 180-pound quarterback played two seasons at George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi.

Knight is the No. 59 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 player in Mississippi, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Knight earned first-team All-Region honors as a sophomore in 2022. He recorded 1,929 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, 488 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Knight announced Tennessee as a top 10 school on May 26.

Deuce Knight details Tennessee visit, player development from Vols’ staff

More Recruiting!

No. 1 2025 in-state offensive lineman visits Tennessee

2025 five-star Vols' safety target decommits from Ohio State

Nation's No. 1 edge prospect includes Vols in top 10

No. 1 2025 in-state defensive lineman set for a return visit to Tennessee

No. 1 Texas offensive tackle sets commitment date, Vols named finalist

An offer for Vols fans

For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire