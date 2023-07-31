Vols’ 2025 quarterback target transferring from Mississippi to Tennessee
2025 four-star quarterback Deuce Knight announced he is transferring to Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee for the 2023 season.
The 6-foot-4.5, 180-pound quarterback played two seasons at George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi.
Knight is the No. 59 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 player in Mississippi, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.
Knight earned first-team All-Region honors as a sophomore in 2022. He recorded 1,929 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, 488 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.
Knight announced Tennessee as a top 10 school on May 26.
Deuce Knight details Tennessee visit, player development from Vols’ staff
@LAmustangFB @coachwilliams77 @Coach_Peavey pic.twitter.com/mdDJMBHZYo
— Deuce Knight (@DeuceKnight) July 30, 2023
