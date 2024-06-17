Vols’ 2025 prospect Jackson Lloyd set to announce commitment

One of Tennessee’s most highly sought-after recruits for the 2025 cycle is offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd, who will announce his commitment tomorrow, according to On3.

Lloyd will announce on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EDT, he said via Instagram story.

Lloyd announced his top six schools on June 6: Tennessee, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Stanford and USC.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound four-star prospect is from Carmel High School in Carmel, California.

Lloyd is the No. 187 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 19 offensive tackle prospect and No. 17 player in California, according to 247Sports.

Tennessee offered Lloyd a scholarship on March 6.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

🚨NEWS🚨 Elite OT Jackson Lloyd is set to announce his commitment tomorrow⌛️ Lloyd ranks No. 29 NATL. (No. 6 OT) in the 2025 On300. Read: https://t.co/PTTLdXTvls pic.twitter.com/h9kPz6JjrF — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire