Vols’ 2024 defensive line target announces commitment time

2024 four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin will announce his college commitment Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT.

Franklin’s finalists are Tennessee, Auburn, Ole Miss, Miami and Florida State.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman is from Lake Cormorant High School in Lake Cormorant, Mississippi.

Franklin is the No. 37 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 1 player in Mississippi, according to On3 industry rankings.

Franklin earned first-team all-state, first-team all-metro, Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year and MaxPreps Preseason Small Town All-American honors. He recorded 73 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 17 sacks and 48 quarterback pressures as a junior in 2022.

Auburn and Ole Miss are leaders in Franklin’s recruitment, according to On3s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

🚨LIVE COMMITMENT🚨 5🌟 Kamarion Franklin will join @RivalsCole LIVE on @rivals to announce his college decision Finalists👇 Auburn

Florida St

Miami

Ole Miss

Tennessee ⌚️: August 19th – 12pm CT

🔴: https://t.co/2YQwBj3dTk pic.twitter.com/zFfnVgb4n1 — Rivals (@Rivals) August 17, 2023

