Vols’ 2024 defensive line target announces commitment time
2024 four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin will announce his college commitment Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT.
Franklin’s finalists are Tennessee, Auburn, Ole Miss, Miami and Florida State.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman is from Lake Cormorant High School in Lake Cormorant, Mississippi.
Franklin is the No. 37 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 1 player in Mississippi, according to On3 industry rankings.
Franklin earned first-team all-state, first-team all-metro, Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year and MaxPreps Preseason Small Town All-American honors. He recorded 73 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 17 sacks and 48 quarterback pressures as a junior in 2022.
Auburn and Ole Miss are leaders in Franklin’s recruitment, according to On3s Recruiting Prediction Machine.
