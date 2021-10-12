Vols up 10 spots in USA TODAY NCAA re-rank poll following South Carolina win

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) defeated South Carolina, 45-20, at Neyland Stadium in Week 6.

The Vols’ performance moved Tennessee up 10 spots in the weekly USA TODAY re-rank poll. Tennessee is ranked No. 49 entering Week 7.

The entire poll can be viewed here.

Tennessee will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the matchup.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule