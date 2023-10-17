Volleyball Top 10: Kamehameha gets all first-place votes

Oct. 17—Kamehameha secured all 12 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 this week.

The Warriors swept No. 2 Punahou 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 last week to claim an automatic state-tournament berth. Punahou closed out the week with a 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18 win over No. 5 'Iolani in the opening round of the ILH Division I double-elimination playoff tournament.

No. 3 Kamehameha-Hawaii (24-5, 12-0 BIIF ) and No. 4 Moanalua (24-7, 8-0 OIA ) are closing in on their league playoffs.

Meanwhile, the hyper-competitive ILH Division II closed the regular season with Mid-Pacific sweeping University 27-25, 26-24, 25-17 in a tiebreaker for first place and the league crown. Damien, which had lost to University to finish in a tie for third place with Hawaii Baptist, defeated the Eagles 25-23, 29-27, 25-23 in another tiebreaker match. MPI, ULS and Damien secured automatic state-tournament berths.

The ILH D-II playoff tournament for the fourth and final state berth begins this week. For MPI, ULS and Damien, this means there is a three-week gap between their last ILH match and their first state-tourney battle.

"It's always best to secure the berth, but that layoff is killer, " longtime Le Jardin coach Lee Lamb said.. "Especially since it's difficult to find scrimmages with other teams around the state. No one from the ILH wants to play each other, and the OIA is in the thick of their playoffs."