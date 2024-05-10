‘It’s All Volleyball’ for this summer camp in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While many Las Vegas valley summer camps work to be a jack of all trades when it comes to keeping young people active in the summer months, this camp aims to be a master of one.

“It’s All Volleyball” was born of necessity in 2017 when Angela Novak and her husband were unable to find a place for their daughters to practice the sport.

“We did it for all the kids who didn’t have a place to go,” she said.

The location becomes more popular every year, with groups like T-Street and Top Flight using it to host private lessons and clinics. Adam Bromberg, the founder and coach of Vegas Volley, a club that also utilizes the “It’s All Volleyball” facility, said volleyball is the “best sport in the world.”

We have a couple of summer camps, one for middle school aged athletes […] then for high school,” Bromberg said.

JV Martinez also uses the facility for clinics, clubs, and private lessons. He said eight or nine years old is a great age to start with the sport.

“I love to work with the youngsters, getting them to understand the passion and excitement behind volleyball,” Martinez said.

Tru Halversen is a ninth-grader whose goal is to play for her high school team. Thanks, in part, to “It’s All Volleyball,” that goal was achieved, and Halversen now plays for Coronado High School. She said volleyball is the ultimate team sport and that it promotes teamwork, comradery, and trust.

“The facility is great, one of very few Volleyball facilities in Vegas,” she said. “It’s like a community coming in here, seeing all the other teams and players, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Information on “It’s All Volleyball” is available on the facility’s website.

