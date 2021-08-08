Volleyball season gets underway Monday for area teams

Aug. 8—Northwest Whitfield High School's volleyball team reached the cusp of the Class 4A state championship last year, making it to the finals before falling to Marist.

Heading into 2021, the Lady Bruins are bringing back a lot of firepower and look to match the heights, and more, of their history-making season last year.

The Lady Bruins bring back the last two Daily Citizen-News All Area Players of the Year in Emma Allen (2019) and Emma Hayes (2020), along with several key contributors from last season's finalists.

Northwest is gearing up for the official start of the season, which is Monday for Georgia High School Association play.

Eyeing a playoff return

In addition to Northwest, the teams from Christian Heritage, Dalton and Murray County all reached the state playoffs last year.

Christian Heritage made the first state playoff appearance in the program's history last season, reaching the postseason with a fourth-seeded finish in Region 7-A Private.

Dalton earned a playoff bid last year as the second seed from Region 5-6A. They'll be without last year's Region 5-6A Player of the Year Tessa Townsend and all-region performer Kaysen Welsh this year due to graduation.

Murray County also reached the state playoffs as the fourth seed from Area 6-3A.

Postseason hopefuls

Volleyball teams at Coahulla Creek, Southeast Whitfield and North Murray are all hoping to build toward a playoff appearance in 2021.

North Murray and Coahulla Creek finished seventh and ninth respectively in Area 6-3A last year.

Southeast Whitfield is looking to climb up from the sixth seed in Area 7-4A. They'll be without All-Area 7-4A honorable mention setter and 2021 graduate Lisette Gomez this season.