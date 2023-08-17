Volleyball: Royals rally past Lady Chargers

Aug. 16—GREENSBURG — In a close match from the opening tip to the final point, Eastern Hancock rallied from a 2-set deficit to knock off North Decatur 24-26, 24-26, 26-24, 25-18 and 15-11 in the season opener.

Madi Allen had a team-high 14 kills for the Lady Chargers to go with three aces and 17 digs. Hannah Gorrell finished with a team-high 31 digs and one ace. Ella Kunz added 13 kills and Sydney Rohls had nine kills.

Laura Guzzardi and Kelsey Haley set the offense for the Lady Chargers with 20 and 16 assists respectively. Guzzardi added 10 dings and one ace while Haley had 13 digs and two aces. Clare Kinker finished with 10 digs. Miley Scudder had four kills and one solo block. Sarah Moeller added four kills.

In the junior varsity contest, North fell in two sets 25-17 and 25-24.

For the Lady Chargers, Ally Whitaker tallied six digs, one ace and two kills. Maggie Burkhart had three assists and four digs. Brooke Mauer put down three kills. Jo Whitaker added two kills and 10 digs. Ellie Johnson had three kills and two digs. Kendal Hostkoetter added an ace and three digs. Oakley Freely had one assist and one dig and Layla Fellows had two digs.

South Decatur

The Lady Cougars opened the season with a 3-set win over visiting Knightstown 25-13, 25-11 and 25-17.

"The girls did amazing. They came out to play and did not disappoint," Coach Clark said.

Zsophia Sharp finished with five aces, eight kills, three block assists and six digs. Paige McQueen had three kills, one block assist and six digs. Molly Eden added two aces, one kill and two digs. Lydia Witkemper had one ace and eight digs. Makayla Somers tallied two kills, three block assists, 12 assists and eight digs.

Daisy Martin had four digs. Taylor Somers chipped in with four kills and six block assists. Elizabeth Bennett had four digs and Raygan Harrison had two digs.

Greensburg

The Lady Pirates began their 2023 campaign Monday with a four-set loss to Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference foe East Central. The Lady Trojans won the match 28-26, 25-23, 10-25 and 25-20.

Janae Comer led the Lady Pirates with 17 points and three aces. In the match, the Lady Pirates recorded a 94.7 percent serving accuracy.

Mya Comer led the team in attacks with nine kills and 26 overall attempts. Libero Kirkley Lowe led the defense with 20 serve receptions and 16 digs.

Rushville

The Lady Lions opened the season with a 5-set win over Franklin County 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18 and 15-9.

The junior varsity Lady Lions rallied from a set down to win 23-25, 25-20 and 15-12.

"I was really proud of the girls for not giving up and coming back from being down. It shows the potential and fight that we have," Coach LaFavers said.

Batesville

On the road at Madison, the Lady Bulldogs opened the season by sweeping the Lady Cubs.

The varsity match went five sets with the Lady Bulldogs coming away with the win 25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 23-25 and 16-14.

For Batesville, Ava Powner served 17-of-17. Isabelle Wonnell led the team with five aces. Maddie Haskamp had six blocks.

Reesa Zimmerman led with 15 kills and Sophie Gesell followed with 12 kills. Setting was controlled by Ava Powner with 25 assists and Molly Meer with 17 assists.

In junior varsity action, Batesville came away with a 25-22 and 25-19 win. Addison Luers led the team with four aces and Brooke Wilhelm led the team with five assists.

