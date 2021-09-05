Volleyball roundup: Danville takes gold at Muscle Shoals

Sep. 5—MUSCLE SHOALS — The Danville Hawks came home with a championship trophy Saturday from the First Metro Tournament.

The Hawks beat Lawrence County 2-1 (21-25, 27-25, 15-10) in the finals of the tournament played at Muscle Shoals High.

In the finals, Faith Parker had 12 kills and five digs. Audrey Marshall had nine digs and six kills. Nevaeh Waldrep added six kills. Trinity Coots had 26 assists and three aces.

Danville also had tournament wins over Florence, Central-Florence, Muscle Shoals and Austin. The lone loss of the day was to Arab.

—Lawrence County takes second: The Red Devils (14-6) went 5-1 on the day. They beat Deshler 2-1 (25-22, 22-25, 15-7), Guntersville 2-1 (26-24, 18-25, 15-13), Shades Valley 2-0 (25-4, 25-10), West Morgan 2-0 (25-22, 25-23) and James Clemens 2-0 (25-14, 25-16)

Lawrence County's combined stats for the day had Anna Clare Hutto with 75 assists, 11 aces, 29 digs and 17 kills, Ava Boyll 26 kills, Skye Letson 23 kills, Ruler Phillips 37 digs and Kylie Graham 17 kills.

—West Morgan goes 2-2: The Rebels (12-4) fell to Lawrence County 2-0 in bracket play. In pool play they beat Wilson 2-1 (25-27, 25-8, 15-11) and James Clemens 2-0 (26-24, 25-21). Cullman beat West Morgan 2-0 (25-19, 25-20).

Combined stats for the day had Ansley Terry with 19 kills, Ellie Jones 18 kills, Abby Yerby 51 assists and Karly Terry 28 digs. Cailey Barbee added 10 aces.

West Morgan hosts Decatur on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

—Hartselle goes 2-1: The Tigers (12-9) played in Albertville on Saturday and got wins over Plainview and Pell City. The loss was to Donoho.

Hartselle downed Plainview 2-1 (19-25, 25-22, 15-9) and Pell City 2-0 (25-14, 25-14). Donoho beat Hartselle 2-1 (24-26, 25-14, 15-8).

Combined stats for the day had Ashley Holshouser with 25 digs, Alia Wright 17 kills, Lydia Simmons 13 kills, Amber Holshouser 62 assists and 12 digs, KJ Jones 23 digs, Emma Parker 15 digs, Jadyn Chesser 24 kills and 19 digs and Katie Gillott 11 kills.