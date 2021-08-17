VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Bulldogs sweep North Harrison

Aug. 17—RAMSEY — New Albany rolled to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 win at North Harrison in its season-opener Monday night.

Ashlyn Clifton (13) and Alexis Caldwell (12) combined for 25 kills to lead the Bulldogs' offensive attack while Cheyenne Palmer dished out 21 assists.

"The entire night we were able to put a lot of pressure on North Harrison with our aggressive serving. Our serve helped get them out of system and make it easier to set up on defense allowing for a fast-flowing and rhythmic offense," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said.

Reese Stivers led the defensive effort with 11 digs while Clifton added nine. Kamori Knight contributed a team-high three blocks.

Stivers also had a team-best six service aces for New Albany (1-0), which is scheduled to visit Evansville North on Thursday night.

.

NEW ALBANY 3, NORTH HARRISON 0

New Albany 25 25 25

North Harrison 13 13 11

NA LEADERS

Kills: Ashlyn Clifton 13, Alexis Caldwell 12, Kamori Knight 8, Cheyenne Palmer 3, Carter Singelton 3, Giavanna Yowell 2.

Assists: Palmer 21, Amelia Hicks 7, Reese Stivers 3, Caldwell 3, Clifton 1, Charlotte Fisher 1.

Aces: Reese Stivers 6, Carter Singleton 4, Clifton 2, Palmer 1, Caldwell 1.

Digs: Stivers 11, Clifton 9, Caldwell 6, Palmer 5, Riley Sawyer 4, Singelton 3, Knight 1, Morgan Tyler 1, Fisher 1.

Blocks: Knight 3, Caldwell 1, Yowell 1, Clifton 1.

.

LIONS CLIP EAGLES

LANESVILLE — Rock Creek began Life After Ligia with a 25-18, 11-25, 25-17, 25-21 win at Lanesville in its season-opener Monday night.

The two teams were tied one set apiece before the Lions, in their first match since the graduation of star Ligia Williams (now a freshman at the University of Cincinnati), outscored the Eagles 50-38 over the final two to take the match.

"This was a good opening game for us," Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown said. "We are certainly very young, we clearly fell apart in the second set, but these girls came charging back. It was nice to see them pull themselves together. We had great leadership from libero, Jenna Rogers who played an amazing passing game. We played an excellent passing game overall and had some great hits from the frontline."

Rogers tallied a team-high 21 digs, as well as a team-best four service aces. She also had three kills and three assists. Chloe Carter led the Lions' offensive attack with 12 kills while Jayli Smith added nine, Leilani Allen eight and Tiffany Miller seven. Smith also dished out a team-best 26 assists.

"Chloe Carter did an outstanding job hitting outside, as did Tiffany Miller and Leilani Allen from the middle. We had great assists from setter Jayli Smith," Brown said. "We definitely have a lot of potential."

.

ROCK CREEK 3, LANESVILLE 1

Rock Creek 25 11 25 25

Lanesville 18 25 17 21

ROCK CREEK LEADERS

Kills: Chloe Carter 12, Jayli Smith 9, Leilani Allen 8, Tiffany Miller 7, Jenna Rogers 3.

Assists: Smith 26, Rogers 3, Emma Chandarlis 2.

Digs: Rogers 21, Carter 7, Chandarlis 6, Miller 4, Smith 4, Allen 2.

Aces: Rogers 4, Smith 3, Allen 3, Miller 1.

.

MUSTANGS TOP 'TOPPERS

NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington rallied for a 24-26, 24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 15-11 victory over visiting Shawe Memorial in its home opener Monday night.