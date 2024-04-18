Volleyball Preview: Windham eyes 4th title game trip in 5 seasons

Apr. 18—A year ago, Windham High boys volleyball fell just one win short of a fourth straight state title game berth.

After three straight trips to the championship — including winning the state title in 2021 — the Jaguars suffered a crushing loss in the semifinals last spring.

One year later, the Jags have their eyes set on returning to the big game, and hopefully more.

"We made a trip to the state semifinals last year, and we're looking to make a return this year and hopefully have a shot at winning the state championship," said Windham coach Matt Heckler, whose squad was 15-3 last season. "There's a lot of strong seniors on the roster this season, and we're looking forward to showcasing the talent and commitment that the Windham boys bring to table this year."

The Jaguars are led by standout senior setter Jack Begley, fresh off an Eagle-Tribune All-Star basketball season where he averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game.

Windham returns six seniors in all, including starters Noah Allen, Will Collins, Adam Ross and Jacob Laher along with lettermen Ben Breen, who was the 2024 Eagle-Tribune boys hockey MVP, after leading the Jags to the state title game.

"I'm expecting a lot from some of our returning seniors like Jack Begley and Noah Allen as well as Jacob Laher who is stepping into a starting libero role this season," said Heckler. "We're looking forward to another promising year with the Jaguars."

With the return of the dynamic Fabrizio duo — senior brothers Marcus Fabrizio and Alex Fabrizio — Salem is dreaming of contending for its first state title game appearance since winning the crown in 2019.

"This year's team is looking promising!" said Salem coach Daniel Rousseau. "I have full confidence that with the remarkable talent and athleticism each player possesses, combined with hard work and dedication at practice, we can compete to be a top team this year."

Marcus Fabrizio is a talented setter, while Alex Fabrizio is a skilled liberio and defensive specialist. The other returning starter is junior middle hitter Brody Snyder.

"Although we are young, we are hoping to come together as a cohesive unit, under our seasoned leaders, (senior right side/outside hitter) Taha Tariq and the Fabrizio brothers," said Rousseau.

With six starters back in the mix, hopes are very high around Pinkerton.

"Anytime you can return basically your entire offense, you're expecting great things out of your team," said Astros coach Justin Scott. "Last year's team didn't have the best record (4-12), but they saw what the standard to compete at the highest level in the state is. Each returning starter showed significant improvement after coming back from the offseason."

Leading the way for Pinkerton are captains setter Ben Koelb, who has returned to health after dealing with injury trouble in the offseason and outside hitter Trey Baker. Also back are seniors James Butts and Myles Melim and juniors Kayden Layne and Parker Townsend.

"The biggest X-factor for the team will be how Ben Koelb plays as he is returning from his offseason injury," said Scott. "Outside hitters Kaden Layne and Trey Baker both improved their all around game and will be offensive weapons from anywhere on the court."

Timberlane enters 2024 with a major veteran presence, with a whopping nine seniors on the roster.

"We have a heavy senior presence, so I am looking forward to all of them stepping up as leaders in their own way," said head coach and former Salem High star Danielle Stoodley. "The seniors this year have worked hard to improve their game throughout their high school career, and I cannot wait to see them be successful in showcasing what they have learned."

Coming off a big hockey season, setter Billy Shanley is one of four senior starters back, along with Spencer Sierra (outside hitter), Tyler Merrill (outside hitter) and Cam Nazarian (libero), a top linebacker in football. They are joined by three more senior returning lettermen and two more seniors on varsity for the first time.

"Our team is looking very strong and we are excited," said Stoodley.

