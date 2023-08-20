Volleyball Players to Watch in 2023

Aug. 20—Carissa Musta — Cadillac, Sr. : The 2022 Record-Eagle Girls Tennis Player of the Year helped lead her team to their first ever Division 2 state runner-up title after falling short to North Branch. Musta ended her junior year with 505 kills along with 189 blocks.

Elyse Heffner — Traverse City Central, Jr.: Heffner, during her sophomore season, helped the Trojans get a share of the Big North Conference for the first time since 2005. Heffner had team-highs in kills (381) and blocks (72).

Avery Nance, Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.: St. Francis is in good hands this season with Nance returning for her junior season. Nance helped the Glads reach a 30-11 overall record as well as posting 79 aces with a serve percentage of 92.2%. She also led the team in digs (444) and assists (115).

Audrey Lafaive, Traverse City West, Sr.: Lafaive led the team in kills (210), while collecting 27 assists and 109 digs her junior season. Her experience on the court will help West make strides in the Big North.

Cassie Jemena, Cadillac, Jr.:

Jemena returns to the Vikings for her junior season after helping Cadillac reach new heights. The leader on the court for the Vikings last season racked up 341 digs, 38 aces, and 93 kills. With Joslyn Seeley and a few others graduated, Jemena will be asked to do a little more.

Fiona Moord — Leland, Sr.: The Comets are still with one of their best defensive talents from the 2022 season. The reigning 2022 Record-Eagle Defensive Player of the Year capped off her junior season with a team-high 90 blocks while helping the Comets reach the state tournament.

Grace Lewis, Kingsley, Sr.: The Stags look to pick up where they left off in the 2022 season. Lewis recorded 58 aces and 520 digs last season to help Kingsley beat Leland, Traverse City Central, Petoskey, Elk Rapids and Gaylord twice in a row.

Ava Tarsi, Boyne City, Sr.: With newly coach Tyla Coates entering her first season as the varsity head coach for Boyne City, the Ramblers are in good hands. The Lake Michigan Conference All-Conference First Team and MIVCA Region 3 Division 2 Team ended her junior season with 904 assists to add to her 2,000 career assists. Last season, Tarsi entered the MHSAA record books for having 68 assists against Kingsley and tied the fourth highest, with 64 assists against Cheboygan.

Brianna Ager, Boyne City, Jr.: The defensive specialist for the Ramblers recorded 43 aces, 95% serve percentage, 216 Digs, 277 serve receptions.

Alyssa Colvin, Kalkaska, Sr.: Colvin looks to add to her career at Kalkaska after earning LMC All-Conference Team for her team-high 319 digs last season. She also had the most hitting attempts (462) and aces (46) while having a 94.4% serve percentage.

Morgan Bergquist, Elk Rapids, Sr. : Bergquist led the team in kills (239) last season. She also put up 49 aces with 103 digs. The Elks look to build onto last season after losing several seniors from their postseason run starting in Leland on August 19.

Addison Boop, Charlevoix, Sr.: The Rayders' senior looks to put on another epic performance that led her to All-Conference Honorable Mention, All-County, and All-Region her junior season. Boop racked up 371 kills, 53 blocks, 91 aces, and 107 digs.

Payton Miller, Frankfort, Sr.: After coming off Frankfort's first playoff win since 2015-16 season, Miller and the Panthers look to build onto that momentum. Miller played a role in snapping their playoff drought and landed on the MIVCA Division 4 Honorable Mention for leading her team in kills (311) and aces (84).