Volleyball: No. 4 Tatum clips Troup 3-1

Oct. 7—TROUP — Tatum, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A in the most recent Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, went into Tiger Gymnasium in Troup and handed the Lady Tigers a 3-1 loss Friday afternoon.

Tatum won the opening set 29-27, but Troup came back to take Game 2, 25-15. The Lady Eagles then prevailed 25-23, 25-23 in what turned out to be the last two games of the match.

The Lady Eagles (32-8, 8-0) remain entrenched at the top of the district standings.

Troup (19-13, 5-2) is tied with West Rusk for second place in the standings. The Lady Tigers downed the Lady Raiders in the first meeting between the two clubs.

Troup has an open Tuesday and will return to conference play at 4 p.m. Friday by traveling to Jefferson.