Volleyball: Millbrook keeps momentum going in sweep of Tuckahoe in Class C regional semis

CROSS RIVER — After earning a momentous win over defending state champion Mount Academy in the Section 9 title match, Millbrook had some rust to shake off as it returned to state regional play for the first time in two years.

Although that might not seem like the biggest drought, for the Blazers, who previously reached at least the regional semifinals every year from 2015-21, the time away felt like an eternity.

Tuckahoe started out strong, until Millbrook was able to settle in and battle back for a straight-set victory to advance. It swept the Tigers, 25-20, 25-10, 25-16, in Tuesday's Class C state regional final.

"We got off to a slow start, it was a little weird," Millbrook coach Shawn Stoliker said. "Definitely wasn't nerves, but I was afraid that after playing Mount Academy on Saturday in that huge match, that we would come out a little flat and we did. After that, we picked it up and we didn't lose a rotation in the second or third set, we won every rotation or pushed it. We played the way we should after a slow start."

Millbrook volleyball layers cheer a point against Tuckahoe during the girls volleyball Class C regional finals at John Jay High School High School in Cross River Nov. 7, 2023. Millbrook won the 3-0.

The Blazers snatched the first set after closing it with a big 12-4 run to take the lead and pull away. They won the next two sets in wire-to-wire fashion. Although, Tuckahoe was able to string together some scoring runs in the third, Millbrook was able to secure the sweep.

Millbrook set the tone from the service line, where it racked up 18 aces as a team.

"Usually, serving is one of our strengths I feel, so we can really takeover games with our serving," said Millbrook senior Marisa Markou, who had 11 aces in the win. "We're good at placing the ball, but still being aggressive at the same time. Our serving is really a big asset to winning."

On top of a team-wide defensive effort that grew more sound as the match unfolded, the one-two punch of seniors Natalie Fox and Gianna DiPilato led the way offensively.

Although Millbrook had some bumps earlier this fall, it is now brimming with confidence at a pivotal time, as it continues to traverse through the postseason.

The Blazers aspire to make it back to Glens Falls for the state final four.

"We're so determined," DiPilato said. "Every day in practice, we think about going to states. We talk about it all the time in school. I'm so excited to hopefully experience that with all of them."

Millbrook's Gianna Dipilato (6) serves against Tuckahoe during the girls volleyball Class C regional finals at John Jay High School High School in Cross River Nov. 7, 2023. Millbrook won the 3-0.

As for Tuckahoe, its promising season comes to an end after emerging on top in Section 1 with the Class C title. When the Tigers last participated in a state regional game, it received an automatic bid to represent Section 1 in 2018, since it was the only team in the Lower Hudson Valley in Class D at the time.

Not only did their appearance feel well-earned this year, but gratifying, given their hard work throughout the season.

"Going into the season, we had a lot of skilled players and we had a lot of goals that we set," Tuckahoe coach Beth Pirrone said. "We accomplished being league champs and section champs, those were the first two goals. I think being in the regional semis was a great experience for us and something to build off of next year, for sure."

From left, Millbrook's Natalie Fox (16) tries to get a shot by Tuckahoe's Kate Attwood (4) and Molly Attwood (6) during the girls volleyball Class C regional finals at John Jay High School High School in Cross River Nov. 7, 2023. Millbrook won the 3-0.

What it means

Millbrook will advance to Class C state regionals on Saturday in Long Island. It will play either the Section 8 or Section 11 champion.

Depending on who wins, the game may be at Section 8 Long Beach at 11:30 a.m., or Section 11 Port Jefferson at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Game ball

Millbrook's three-pronged attack definitely deserves game balls.

Marisa Markou, Millbrook: The senior setter was a machine from the service line, serving up 11 aces on just 21 attempts. She also dished out 28 assists and seven digs.

Gianna DiPilato, Millbrook: The senior hitter was efficient and had 13 kills and a hitting percentage of .385. DiPilato has a powerful swing and helped feed the Blazers' runs. She also made six digs and had four aces.

Natalie Fox, Millbrook: The two-sport star had another big game. A William and Mary commit for basketball, Fox tallied a team-high 18 kills, with five blocks and one block assist. Her verticality and presence in the front-row was a challenge for Tuckahoe to deal with.

By the numbers

Millbrook (16-2): Aside from the Blazers' big three, Lydia Kascsak had two aces and two digs. Nina Lapine had one ace and two digs. Ryleigh Hart had one kill, two assists and six digs. Kymora O'Farrell assisted on a block and dished out an assist. CC Grey made two assists and two digs.

Tuckahoe (15-5): The Tigers will bid farewell to nine seniors who were part of Tuckahoe's first volleyball sectional tournament title victory in quite some time, disregarding the years it got an automatic berth to state regional play due to being the only team in Section 1 for its class (last earning an automatic spot in 2018). Tuckahoe had nine seniors on its roster this season who played a big part – Danitza Alarcon, Lindsey Brennan, Julia Fret, Emily Sexton, Amanda Cardillo, Daniella Morgan, Isabella Tait, Isabella Usher and Madison Cardillo.

They said it

"We're peaking right now, mentally, with our confidence," DiPilato said. "We came off 1-2 against Mount Academy, with the Mount beating us twice in the regular season. In beating them to get here, we found out actually what we're capable of and we proved to ourselves how capable we are."

"We started to do great things in practice and we started to realize that maybe we're actually good," Markou said of the team's turning point this season. "It just flipped the switch in our brain and we picked each other up. We help each other. I've been here for three years, and every year has been awesome. It's such a great culture here with the team, like we're so close, but this year especially all of us as a team − we're all friends, we get along well and we hang out all the time. We're so excited, we want to get back to Glens Falls right away, that's the goal."

"I'm very proud of them," Pirrone said of her post-game message to the Tigers. "They had been consistent with showing progress throughout the season, getting better and better with each practice and each match that we've played. This was a tough match, but they did it as good as they could. They worked hard, played hard, so I'm just very proud of them."

