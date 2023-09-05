Volleyball: Lady Pirates sail past Brown County

Sep. 4—GREENSBURG — The Lady Pirates volleyball team picked up its second win in three outings with a victory Saturday over Brown County. The Lady Pirates rolled to a 3-set victory 25-8, 25-7 and 25-11.

Greensburg put away 32 kills in the match, led by Claire Nobbe with nine. Janae Comer, Victoria Stier and Claire Larrison all had nine kills for the Lady Pirates. Averi Helms had four kills followed by Mya Comer three and Maggie Leap one.

Helms and Mya Comer guided the offense with 17 and 12 assists respectively. From the service line, Kirkley Lowe served 14 points, including two aces. Nobbe and Mya Comer served eight points, both with an ace. Janae Comer also served one ace.

Nobbe had one solo block. Helms and Larrison both had a block assist. Lowe led the Lady Pirates with 16 digs, followed by Mya Comer 15 digs and Helms 13 digs.

North Decatur

RUSHVILLE — The Lady Chargers traveled to the Rushville Invitational Saturday and finished the day 2-1.

North Decatur knocked off Centerville in two sets to open the invitational. The Lady Chargers were defeated in two sets by Connersville, but rebounded to knock off the host Lady Lions in three sets.

The Lady Chargers are 8-5 on the season and host county-rival South Decatur Tuesday. The junior varsity match starts at 5:30 p.m.

Batesville JV

The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs traveled to Hauser for a tournament. In pool play, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Columbus East 25-11 and 25-13.

For Batesville, Brooke Wilhelm served 16-of-16 with 12 points. Anya Richey had five kills. Caitlyn Fox and Brooke Wilhelm both had five assists.

The Lady Bulldogs fell to Columbus North23-25, 25-14 and 15-5.

For Batesville, Anya Richey served five aces. Caitlyn Fox and Addison Luers both had three kills.

In Silver Pool play, Batesville defeated Connersville 25-16 and 25-18.

For Batesville, Liv Maddock served 16-of-17 with four aces. Addison Luers added 10 kills.

In the final match of the day, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Lutheran25-19 and 25-17.

For the Lady Bulldogs, Addison Luers hit 22-of-23 with 14 kills. Brooke Wilhelm led with 19 assists.

