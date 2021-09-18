Volleyball: Knappa defeats first place Nestucca

Sep. 17—Coming off a three-set loss two days earlier at Portland Christian, the Knappa volleyball team bounced back strong Thursday at home, where the Loggers defeated first place Nestucca in three, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19.

It was the first loss in league play for the Bobcats (4-1), while Knappa improves to 3-1.

The Loggers "played fantastic tonight," said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. "The passes were spot on, Ava (Skipper's) setting was incredibly accurate, and she did a fantastic job of spreading the opportunities to everyone, keeping the Bobcats guessing where the ball would be coming from all night long."

In 1A volleyball, Willamette Valley Christian upset sixth-ranked Jewell in four sets, 25-15, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19, in a Casco League match at Jewell.