VOLLEYBALL: Kennedy finds right place, signs with Randall

Apr. 19—Addison Kennedy found the perfect place.

The senior became a mainstay in the lineup for Chickasha volleyball and will look to do the same at the next level. Kennedy believes she found the perfect place to continue her volleyball career, and she got to celebrate her accomplishment Wednesday at Chickasha High School.

Knowing she found the right place for her when she visited, Kennedy signed to play volleyball at Randall University in Moore. The environment was perfect.

"When I went to Randall for a college visit, coach [Mike] Freeman was so nice," Kennedy said. "There was a love of God in the atmosphere, and the people I met there were welcoming, kind and accepting to me every time I stepped on campus."

Playing volleyball

It was not until the sixth grade that Kennedy discovered volleyball.

Not afraid of trying new things, Kennedy gave the sport a shot the summer after her sixth-grade year. She had no idea just how important volleyball would become.

It became her favorite sport.

"I love all of the aspects about the game of volleyball. I also love the bonding and connections I make while playing volleyball," Kennedy said.

Along with making friendships and connections with her teammates and coaches, Kennedy also used volleyball to work on being a leader and a role model for others. She has been a team captain during her volleyball career, and that is something she has not taken lightly.

"This has helped me to work harder at being a role model, encouraging others and working with everyone to make sure we are all heard and are working together as a team," she said.

Chickasha career

Kennedy has become a key contributor since she began her volleyball career, gaining experience and learning lessons that she will take with her moving forward.

"I have loved getting to play volleyball for Chickasha," Kennedy said. "I have gained experience and learned how to have determination and be dedicated — not just to the game — but to my teammates.

"I have made great friends and have learned how to play as a team. We've had some rough seasons, but we were determined to play our hardest and work together as a team."

Kennedy also said she has been blessed to play for coaches who took the time to make her better. She will not forget their investment.

"I learned a lot from each and every one of them," Kennedy said. "I appreciate the time they invested in me over the past years and will not forget each and every one of them. We had fun and made lots of memories I'll never forget."

Signing

Kennedy took another major step in her life when making her decision official, and she got to celebrate that decision with her supporters. The group of people who have supported Kennedy over the years is a large one, but it starts with her family.

"They have kept me focused on what matters and encouraged me when I had my doubts," Kennedy said.

Also in that group are the coaches and the teammates Kennedy has made memories with and fought alongside.

"My teammates are the ones who have helped me get to where I am today," Kennedy said. "I am so thankful for each and every one of them and will never forget all of the memories we made along the way."

Kennedy made sure to thank all of the friends who came out and showed their support. She said that their support always made her and the team feel special.

Next level

Kennedy will take the next step on her journey when she heads to Randall to start a new chapter.

Kennedy used to think she would not play volleyball in college. However, the coaches around her instilled in her the belief that she could work her way to the next level.

The belief and hard work paid off, and Kennedy is ready for the challenges that are ahead of her.

"I have learned so much from the past years, and I feel that I am a better person and ready to take on more challenges at this next level," she said. "I can't wait for this upcoming season at Randall University with coach Freeman.

"This is my dream come true."