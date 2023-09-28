Volleyball: Gracen Hager serves up 23 kills to lead Comets over Golden Eagles

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Big matches from local seniors helped lead their prep volleyball teams to key Week 6 victories on Tuesday night.

Starting in Jonesville, the Comet volleyball team and coach Dan Snook evened up their Cascades Conference record to 3-3 overall with a strong team win at home against a dangerous Columbia Central Golden Eagles team.

Jonesville lost the first set to Columbia Central before winning the final three sets. The set scores were 25-21 (C), 25-18 (J), 28-26 (J) and 25-20 (J).

Senior Gracen Hager had one of the best games of her final season for Jonesville Volleyball. Hager earned 23 kills, one ace, seven digs, two blocks and one assist to help her team defeat the Golden Eagles.

Senior Alexis Ewing had eight kills and led the team with 22 digs. Ewing added one block and four assist. Senior Lyra Nichols led the team with 22 assists. Nichols also had five kills, three aces and seven digs.

Natalynn Beach had eight kills, four blocks and two digs. Carley Graves had one ace, seven digs and 15 assists. Senior Mackenzie Plum had 15 digs, one ace and one assist. Haley Mach had one ace and eight digs. Morgan Wood had eight kills. Senior Brooke Sharp had two kills, three digs and two blocks. Senior Kylie Campbell had two kills.

The Comets are now 13-6 overall and 3-3 in their first-ever season of Cascades Conference play.

Litchfield senior Jenna Miller helps Terriers defeat North Adams-Jerome in five sets

Litchfield senior Jenna Miller helped the Litchfield Terriers battle through a tough County matchup to a victory in Week 6 against the North Adams-Jerome Rams. After North Adams-Jerome one the first two sets 25-14 and 25-23, the Terriers would come back to win the final three sets of the night.

The Terriers won the final sets in scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 15-6. Miller had 12 total blocks in the game and also led the team with 11 kills. Miller added two assists, one ace and two digs.

Senior Addie McLouth had seven digs, two kills and one ace. Tavia Shelton had seven kills and one assist. Ava Martin had two aces, three blocks, two kills, one assist and three digs. Kelsey Conley had two aces, one kill and two digs. Abby Bills had three blocks, four kills, two digs and two aces. Bills led the team with a total of 22 assists. Cloee Frick had three aces, one block and three kills.

(North Adams stats were unavailable at the writing of this article)

Hillsdale Academy sophomores help lift Colts volleyball to five-set win over Pittsford

Hillsdale Academy sophomores Liz Creger and Liz Andaloro stepped up for the Colts on Tuesday night and helped their team earn a five-set win over division rivals on the road at Pittsford.

The Colts one the first set 25-17, the second set by a score of 25-15 and the fifth set in 15-13 final score. Pittsford was able to win sets two and four by scores of 25-13 and 25-23.

Liz Creger had 12 kills and four aces. Liz Andaloro had 25 assists, four aces and seven kills. Senior Ava King had nine kills and three aces. King led the team with 13 digs. Angela Alvarez had 12 digs.

It was a tough finish for the Wildcats, but the team had solid efforts from many athletes. Halle Clark had six kills, four blocks, 14 assists and four aces. Jacy Bliekamp had five kills, 11 digs and two aces. Olivia Long had eight kills, seven digs and two aces. Shelby Bryner led the team with 16 assists and also had eight kills, five digs and three aces. Cami Salazar had seven digs. Kaydence Jones and Laura LeMar each had two kills.

The No. 5 ranked Colts are now 13-3-1 this season.

