Volleyball: Coldwater's Scheid nets career kill 1000 in runner-up finish at Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, MI. - The Coldwater Lady Cardinal varsity volleyball team took runner-up honors at Saturday’s Eaton Rapids Invitational, falling in the championship to a talented Lenawee Chrsitian team to finish the day at 5-1.

Coldwater rolled through pool play, defeating Battle Creek Central 25-11 and 25-13; Eaton Rapids by scores of 25-21 and 25-20; and CHAP by scores of 25-17 and 25-21. In bracket play Coldwater took down KPTH in straight sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-15, setting up a semifinal matchup with MILAN, a meeting the Cardinals won by scores of 26-24 and 25-19.

With the semifinal win it was Coldwater advancing to face Lenawee Christian for the championship, as the Cardinals came up just a little short by scores of 18-25 and 24-26.

Coldwater senior Mackenzie Scheid (11) recorded career kill number 1000 during the Cardinals weekend at Eaton Rapids.

Senior playmaker Mackenzie Scheid hit a big career mark during the weekend, blasting career kill number 1000 during the tournament. Scheid finished the day with 68 kills, six aces and 37 digs to lead the Coldwater effort.

Junior Eli Foley had a big day at the setter spot, recording 100 assists, 31 digs and 13 kills while teammate Ava Longstreet added 22 kills and 12 blocks. Also adding to the Coldwater effort was Mya Porter with 13 kills, 51 digs and nine aces; Maren DeBeau with 43 digs and five aces; and Jaleah Sloan with 13 kills.

“The girls fought hard all day and played as a huge cohesive team,” said Coldwater head coach Kelsey Closson.

With their weekend effort Coldwater’s record now stands at 17-10-2 overall on the year. The Cardinals will head back to the court next Saturday when they travel to Mt. Morris for invitational action.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Coldwater's Scheid nets career kill 1000 in 2nd place finish at Eaton Rapids