VOLLEYBALL: Claremore has strong performance at Sapulpa Tournament

Aug. 22—Claremore volleyball displayed an impressive performance at the Sapulpa Tournament last week, finishing with a commendable 5-2 record.

The Lady Zebras showcased their skill and determination in a mix of intense matchups in the thrilling two-day event that drew teams from across the region.

Friday's games began with a challenging 2-0 loss against the hosting team, Sapulpa, but Claremore quickly rebounded with back-to-back victories. The Lady Zebras secured a 2-0 win over Edison, followed by another dominant 2-0 win against Southeast.

The day took a slight dip as Claremore faced Glenpool, resulting in a 2-0 loss.

Saturday's games proved to be a turning point for the Lady Zebras, as they showcased their resilience and prowess.

The team started the day strong, securing a 2-0 win over McAlester. They continued their winning streak with decisive victories against East Central and Pryor, both ending with a score of 2-0.

Key players shone throughout the tournament, contributing significantly to Claremore's success. Note that the following statistics are from only six of the seven matches because Hudl, a stat-tracking service used by coaches, hadn't provided stats for the final match as of Tuesday.

Leah Merriman demonstrated her all-around skills, tallying an impressive seven aces, 21 kills and 24 digs across the six matches. Grace Baughman showcased her versatility with 52 assists, 21 digs, six kills and six aces.

Payton Roberts made her presence known with 12 kills and two crucial blocks, while Taylor Garrison's exceptional defensive play resulted in an impressive 62 digs, along with 13 assists and four aces. Arianna Vitiello's skillful setting led to 32 assists, five digs and a notable 14 aces.

Claire Hardage's six blocks and 21 kills demonstrated her importance at the net, and Ella Ramsey's performance was marked by four aces, 42 kills and 20 digs.

The team's overall performance speaks volumes about their dedication and hard work on the court.

The Lady Zebras' 5-2 record in the Sapulpa Tournament is a testament to their potential and determination as they continue their journey in the season.

They return home this weekend for the Claremore Invitational, where they'll face the likes of Memorial, Verdigris, Sand Springs, Will Rogers, Collinsville, Edison and Sapulpa.