Vollering wins final stage to clinch Tour de Suisse title

Demi Vollering will look to defend her Tour de France title later this summer [EPA]

Demi Vollering clinched her first Women's Tour de Suisse title in style to extend her winning streak in stage races.

The Dutchwoman, 27, made it four race victories in less than two months by winning the fourth and final stage in Champagne, Switzerland on Tuesday.

The SD Worx-Protime rider had an 82-second advantage over Neve Bradbury going into the final day and prevailed in a sprint finish to claim her third stage win of the event.

Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini edged out Bradbury for second on the day, but the Australian finished runner-up overall.

Bonus seconds for winning the stage meant Vollering won overall by one minute and 28 seconds, with Longo Borghini two seconds further back in third.

"I didn't expect to win [the stage] today, but it was really nice to sprint again," said Vollering, who lives and trains in Switzerland between races.

"It's kind of a home race, so I'm really happy that I could win. It's a good feeling towards the Tour de France because we have a lot of climbing there also.

"It's always good to win climbing races before your big goal."

Vollering, who hopes to defend her Tour title in August, built a commanding lead in the general classification standings by winning the first two stages before Bradbury, 22, claimed her first UCI stage win to move into second overall.

Tuesday's 127.5km route started and ended in Champagne, and with most of the elevation gain coming in the first part of the day it offered a chance for the sprinters to compete for the stage win.

But Vollering's lead never came under threat from her general classification rivals and they caught the breakaway group with 10km remaining, when Katarzyna Niewiadoma attacked.

Niewiadoma was joined by Canyon-SRAM team-mate Bradbury, Lidl-Trek's Longo Borghini and Vollering in vying for the front over the last 6km, before the yellow jersey holder edged to victory.

Vollering, who was second to home favourite Marlen Reusser in last year's race, adds this title to victories at the Vuelta Femenina, Itzulia Women and Vuelta a Burgos - all in Spain.

Stage four result

Demi Vollering (Ned/SD Worx-Protime) 3hrs 17mins 53secs Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Lidl-Trek) Same time Neve Bradbury (Aus/Canyon-SRAM Racing) Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-SRAM Racing) Steffi Haberlin (Swi/BMC Pro Cycling) +42secs

Final general classification standings