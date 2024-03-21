Volkswagen Touareg 2023 hero front

Five years after the launch of the third-generation Volkswagen Touareg, the German brand has refreshed its flagship as it looks to keep pace with rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Beyond mild design changes to the front and rear, the focus has been on interior revisions, with the facelifted Touareg gaining the previously optional Innovision Cockpit infotainment system as standard – 12.0in and 15.0in digital displays are available. There’s also greater flexibility in the software, with upgrades made to HD map data and a new voice-control system with more conversational functionality.

The powertrain line-up is a familiar one. There is a pair of 3.0-litre V6 diesel engines with 227bhp and 282bhp, and a 335bhp 3.0-litre V6 petrol. All of those are exclusively available in Black Edition trim.

Alternatively, you can have a plug-in hybrid in more subdued Elegance trim, which combines the same petrol V6 with an electric motor and a 14.3kWh battery for a total of 375bhp. If you like your Bloody Mary with more heat, there’s a range-topping ‘R’ variant, which gets the same powertrain but boasts 455bhp and more aggressive styling cues.

As standard, the Touareg is suspended using steel springs. As before, rear-wheel steering is an option on all trim levels.

So is this ‘new’ SUV, a quiet mainstay within the VW range, set to boost the 1.13 million Touareg sales, or does it fall short of its rivals? Let's find out.

]]>