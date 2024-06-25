Volkan Oezdemir explains callouts of Jan Blachowicz, Jamahal Hill after UFC on ABC 6 knockout

Volkan Oezdemir has two top contenders in mind after his brutal knockout win at UFC on ABC 6.

Oezdemir (20-7 MMA, 8-6 UFC) scored a first-round knockout of Johnny Walker (21-9 MMA, 7-6 UFC) in Saturday’s main card opener at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “No Time” has now won three of his past four fights.

The former title challenger called out Jamahal Hill (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA, 12-7-1 UFC) in his post-fight octagon interview.

“To just climb the ranks,” Oezdemir explained to reporters at the UFC on ABC 6 post-fight press conference. “Blachowicz is going to be a fight for the crown of Europe. It’s going to be the top fight for the European fighters, so that’s a fight I want to do. And Jamahal Hill, I want that fight, as well. My goal is to climb the ranks, take over the division. I’m back. ‘No Time’ is back. This is my time now, and I’m here to showcase this.”

With Hill currently healing from a knee injury and Blachowicz from shoulder surgery, Oezdemir isn’t sure if he’ll be able to get those fights anytime soon – especially that he’s targeting a September return in Paris.

“Both are injured right now, so I don’t know really what’s going to happen with this,” Oezdemir said. “I know I want to have a quick turnaround because I’m eyeing Paris. I want to fight in France again. France is also my home crowd, so I would love to be there again end of September.

“I’m going to have my wedding now in three weeks, so, guys, I’m waiting for the 50K. I’m waiting for the 50K so I can have a great, great wedding. I’ll have a big party and enjoy that a little bit before turning around for the fight in Paris.”

