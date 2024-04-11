Volcano Vista hosts 2024 signing day for student athletes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista hosted a signing day for all of the Hawks’ student athletes moving on to the next level on Wednesday. In total, there are 232 seniors who will continue their athletic careers.

The Hawks will be well represented at the collegiate level next season in multiple sports, including football, softball, baseball, and golf.

Maddy Long is taking her talents on the links to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. She is now the first female athlete from Volcano Vista to earn a scholarship to play golf.

“This has been my goal for as long as I can remember,” Long said. “So, making it all the way here is just amazing and it feels absolutely great. I am just so proud of the work that I have put in and I am so thankful for everybody who has helped me along my journey.”

