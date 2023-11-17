Vol Walk time announced ahead of Tennessee-Georgia game

No. 19 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) returns to Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

The Vols will host No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. EST.

CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) will be on the call.

Tennessee announced a time for Vol Walk ahead of the Georgia game. Vol Walk will take place at 1:15 p.m. EST on Peyton Manning Pass.

Neyland Stadium gates will open at 1:30 p.m. EST. A pregame flyover will also take place before kickoff.

