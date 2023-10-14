Vol Walk time announced ahead of Tennessee-Texas A&M game

No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will return to Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

The Vols will host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Vol Walk will take place at 1:15 p.m. EDT ahead of Saturday’s Southeastern Conference cross-divisional matchup.

“This is a big football game that is coming up, really good football team that we are playing,” third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “Checker Neyland, excited to see all of our fans and the atmosphere Saturday afternoon. I know our guys and our staff are ready to get back on the field.”

