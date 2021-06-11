Vol Network analyst Tim Priest retires

After more than two decades as a football color analyst for Vol Network, Tim Priest is retiring.

He ends a 22-year career as a regular on Vol Network.

Priest, a defensive back for the Volunteers during his playing days, joined UT’s broadcast team on a full-time basis in 1999 when Bob Kesling replaced the legendary John Ward as Tennessee’s play-by-play voice.

Priest began his career with Vol Network in 1993, working alongside Ward and filling in for then-color commentator Bill Anderson.

Prior to joining the network, Priest worked on “Football Finals” for Knoxville’s WIVK, when the station was not carrying UT games.

“Football Finals” remains in rotation on football game days in Knoxville.

During his career, Priest called 274 games, 14 bowl contests and three Southeastern Conference Conference championship games.

Priest is leaving Vol Network to spend more time with his family. He will be replaced by VFL and former NFL quarterback Pat Ryan.

Ryan is a former color analyst for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.