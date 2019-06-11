Voit's homer helps send Yanks past Mets in Game 1

Luke Voit hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fourth inning and the New York Yankees went on to beat the New York Mets 12-5 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

The game featured a combined five errors.

The Yankees beat the Mets for the 12th time in the past 17 meetings by overcoming an early 4-1 deficit.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Voit snapped a 4-4 tie when he hammered a 1-0 fastball from Zack Wheeler (5-4) into the left-field seats to give the Yankees a 7-4 lead. Voit's 16th homer occurred two batters after a two-out throwing error by third baseman Todd Frazier kept the inning going. Gio Urshela hit a game-tying two-run homer earlier in the fourth.

The Yankees added two runs in the fifth. Kendrys Morales, who had three hits, scored on Urshela's single to make it 8-4. Urshela scored on a triple by Brett Gardner after right fielder Michael Conforto made an unsuccessful attempt at a diving catch on the warning track.

Morales had an RBI single in the second for the Yankees' first run.

The Mets' Amed Rosario made it 9-5 with an RBI single in the sixth, but Urshela extended the lead to 10-5 in the seventh with a double over the head of left fielder J.D. Davis. Gary Sanchez pushed the lead to 12-5 with a two-run homer in the eighth.

The Mets took a 4-1 lead by scoring four times in the third off Masahiro Tanaka (4-5) on an RBI single by Juan Lagares and a three-run homer by Jeff McNeil into the first row of the right-field seats. Those runs scored after Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius committed a throwing error to start the inning.

Wheeler allowed nine runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings as the Mets lost for the 18th time in their last 22 road games.

Story continues

Tanaka allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven, walked none and threw 101 pitches.

Tommy Kahnle struck out rookie Pete Alonso with a runner on first to end the seventh. David Hale finished up with two scoreless innings.

--Field Level Media