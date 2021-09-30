Voit heads back to IL with knee injury; Abreu activated

Luke Voit reacts to striking out

Prior to Thursday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that Luke Voit is heading to the IL with Albert Abreu being activated.

Voit appeared as a pinch-hitter in Wednesday’s loss to the Blue Jays. After striking out on a pitch that got away from the catcher, Voit took off for first base, but since the base was occupied on the pitch, he was not able to try to take first. As he stopped his momentum, he began limping as he made his way off the field.

“It’s the knee,” said Boone. “Woke up pretty stiff today and he’s limping around pretty good today. I think [he] just kind of aggravated it when he slammed on the breaks there. We think it’s kind of that bone bruise that can be a result of the surgery that’s kind of been off and on for him. We’ll get more tests when we get back to New York and see what we’re dealing with, but he is going to go on the IL.”

Voit had surgery in late March to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. After leading all of baseball with 22 home runs last season, Voit has been able to play just 68 games this season, slashing .239/.328/.437 with 11 homers and 35 RBI.

In his four seasons with the Yankees, Voit has played above expectations, slashing .271/.363/.520 with 68 home runs and 182 RBI in 281 regular season games.