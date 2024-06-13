‘Voice of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Merrill Reese receiving Pete Rozelle Award

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The longest-serving current play-by-play announcer in the NFL, Merrill Reese, was selected as the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award recipient Thursday.

Reese has been covering Eagles games on 94.1 WIP-FM since 1977.

“Each year, the Hall of Fame recognizes an individual who has dedicated their career to improving radio and television in professional football, and this year’s recipient, Merrill Reese, represents exactly what we look for when we talk about who’s made a big impact in broadcasting,” said Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “For nearly a half century, fans tuning into Eagles games, including opposing fans, have had the privilege of hearing Merrill’s legendary voice.”

Reese will be honored at the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Enshrinement in downtown Canton, Ohio on Saturday, Aug. 3 in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“Oh, my god. Thank you so much,” Reese said over the phone upon receiving the news. “I can’t tell you what this means to me.”

This upcoming season marks Reese’s 48th consecutive season serving as the team’s play-by-play announcer. Reese served in the U.S. Navy as a Public Affairs Officer before seeking out radio broadcasting opportunities in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Reese began his radio career with WPAZ in Pottstown as a sportscaster where he called high school football games. He then moved on to WBCB in Levittown where he is now a co-owner. In the early 1970s, Reese worked for different radio stations, doing morning sports with WWDB and pre- and postgame Eagles shows on WIP.

In 1977 Reese got the opportunity to do color commentary with Charlie Swift who has been calling Eagles games since 1969. Reese learned during a morning show at WWDB that Swift passed on and WIP wanted him to fill in for play-by-play sportscasting.

That’s where it all began.

The Temple University alum noted that the highlight of his career was calling the Eagles’ Supber Bowl LII victory in 2018. In 1990 Reese got to voice the play-by-play for ESPN’s award-winning “NFL Dream Season” series.

Reese has earned many accolades in his career including Pennsylvania Sportscaster of the Year, the Lindsey Nelson Award for Excellence in Sportscasting and Philadelphia’s Best Sportscaster by Philadelphia Magazine. Reese has also been inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Temple University Communications Hall of Fame and Overbrook High School Hall of Fame.

“I will never willingly retire,” Reese said one time in an interview. “They will have to remove me with a crane, because this is what I love doing more than anything else in the world.”

