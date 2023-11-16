'My voice isn't like other coaches': How adversity drove this football coach

Over two decades ago, Juniata head football coach Kevin Burke was deep in the recruiting process, showing videos to his coaches and staff.

He got to a video of a kicker from LaGrangeville, New York, and asked the staff to take a look. They were impressed enough that they wanted to recruit this kicker.

Coach Burke then said, "Add her to the list."

The staff didn't know that the tape they just saw was of a female kicker. They just saw a really good kicker.

That really good kicker was Erica Vinson-Ondecko. For over a decade, she has worked at Waynesboro Area High School as a school psychologist — and as the kicking coach for the varsity football team.

Waynesboro kicking coach Erica Vinson-Ondecko chats with kicker Andrew Soffe. Vinson-Ondecko has been a kicking coach for the Indians for the past 11 years.

'Automatica-Erica' earned respect

She was always an athlete, playing soccer for much of her childhood. In eighth grade, she was playing football for fun with her friends, when she punted the ball. Her friends were amazed as the punt had a perfect spiral.

She told her dad, and that summer, she went to Penn State's place kicking camp. And from there, she was hooked.

Girls playing high school football today is still pretty uncommon. Back in 1999, when Vinson-Ondecko joined the Arlington football team as a freshman, it was almost unheard of.

“My teammates had no idea what to expect," Vinson-Ondecko said. "When I started, very few guys would talk to me. Only a handful of guys would acknowledge I was there. So, it was very isolating.”

Current Waynesboro kicking coach Erica Vinson-Ondecko started her football career as a member of the Arlington High School football team in LaGrangeville, NY

She had to build a relationship with her teammates from the ground up. Over time, she was able to do so due to her work ethic.

“It was me showing up, me working really hard," Vinson-Ondecko said. "When I would weight lift and they saw how dedicated I was and how hard I was working, I think that is what got their buy in, and they saw, ‘Hey she really wants to be here.’”

It took some time, but she eventually earned their respect.

“It wasn’t a stunt," Vinson-Ondecko said. "I loved football and wanted to play, and they finally saw that.”

Her performance on the field also helped, as over her career, she earned the nickname "Automatica-Erica." That strong play is what helped her earn the opportunity to play at Juniata.

There were only a select number of female college football players at the time. Katie Hnida was the first woman to score a point in a Division I-A game for New Mexico in 2003. And Heather Mercer was a member of the Duke football team in the mid 1990s.

But there were challenges for both. Hnida was originally a member of the Colorado football team but received no playing time. And Mercer sued Duke University for discrimination when she was dismissed from the team in 1996.

Their experiences, and the difficulties Vinson-Ondecko faced in high school, could have stopped her after high school. But it didn't.

Waynesboro kicking coach Erica Vinson-Ondecko takes notes on the sideline. Vinson-Ondecko has been a kicking coach for the Indians for the past 11 years.

'I'm completely obsessed with kicking'

She got to Juniata, and at the beginning, her experience was wildly different from the beginning of her high school career.

“My coaches prepared my team really well," Vinson-Ondecko said. "They were all welcoming, so inviting. I felt really accepted."

But over time, things became more difficult. A few years into her time there, she tore her hamstring. She played through it, which limited her ability. And her teammates took note of that.

“Because I couldn’t do everything 100 percent, my teammates thought, ‘Maybe she’s faking it.'" Vinson-Ondecko said. "Football culture is hard that way when guys get hurt. When you’re a girl on top of that, it makes it even more challenging.”

Vinson-Ondecko only played in two games, but she was a member of the team for over three seasons, going 88/90 in spring ball.

She could have ended her football career then and there. But she wasn't giving it up that easy.

“I’m completely obsessed with kicking," Vinson-Ondecko said. "Because football has never been easy for me, like everything about it has been a struggle, it has made me love it even more and appreciate it even more. I’ve always had this intense pull to go back to the field.”

She came to Waynesboro to become a school psychologist. She would frequent Golds Gym in Waynesboro, and there, while wearing a Juniata football shirt, she ran into Jyi Smith, a then-assistant coach for the Waynesboro varsity football team.

“He stopped and asked, ‘Did you play football?'' Vinson-Ondecko said. "No one has ever asked me that. The first time in my life when someone looked at me and it clicked that, 'She played football.'”

Waynesboro kicking coach Erica Vinson-Ondecko looks on as kicker Andrew Soffe warms up. Vinson-Ondecko kicked for her high school football team and played for Juniata College.

After talking about her background, she was asked to help out with the kickers on the team and 11 years later, Vinson-Ondecko is still coaching kickers, having sent a host of special teams players to the college football ranks.

But one of her pupils stands out, and they didn't even kick for Waynesboro.

Helping another female kicker

Vinson-Ondecko is always on the lookout for people like her. It's become second nature to try and spot another female football player. And during the 2018 season, she did.

Waynesboro hosted Big Spring, and Abi Sweger was a kicker for the Bulldogs. During a 27-7 loss, she attempted and made an extra point.

After the game, when Sweger was already on the bus, Vinson-Ondecko ran up to the bus and asked her coaches to speak with her. They met, exchanged phone numbers, and from there a bond was formed.

“It was up and down for me, it was up and down for her," Vinson-Ondecko said. "Nobody said football was easy to play, and it’s definitely not easy to play if you’re a woman. But being there for her meant a lot for me, and I think it meant a lot for her.”

They would talk during that season, but it was Sweger's senior year, and in her mind, her football career was over. But one sit down with Vinson-Ondecko changed that.

“She’s a very inspirational person," Sweger said. "Anyone who talks to her would probably agree. But that conversation was really uplifting for me because we both had moments to share with each other that were hard.”

There was some common ground between the two, and Sweger wanted to follow in her footsteps.

“Her sharing her stories about how she got through the bad times and how the amazing times made it so much better made me realize that it is possible. She’s done it," Sweger said. "She encouraged me to think beyond what I thought was possible.”

Sweger would go on to kick for Lebanon Valley College, making appearances in the 2021 and 2022 season. It became clear that even though their college experiences were separated by over 15 years, their time in college was similar.

“Something that we both really connected on was we both felt that we were able to gain respect through the weight room…" Sweger said. "People are going to say what they want about kickers, ‘Oh, kickers don’t do this’ and the added pressure of being a female on top of being a kicker. But when you’re all in the weight room and doing the same thing, maybe not the same amount, but you’re all working, other people start to respect you.”

During her time in college, the two stayed in touch. Vinson-Ondecko would host Zoom calls a couple of times a year for women in football, getting athletes and coaches from all across the country to talk about their experiences.

While Vinson-Ondecko has a close bond with all of her players, being able to work with Sweger was extra special.

“Working with her was one of the highlights of my career," Vinson-Ondecko said.

'I’m good at these things because of who I am, not despite'

The opportunity to coach has allowed her to network and meet other coaches and players from around the country.

She has frequented many coaching conferences in recent years, including giving a presentation at an AFCA conference, the only woman giving a presentation on football content.

“My voice isn’t like other coaches, so I think it got their attention..." Vinson-Ondecko said. "I love kicking and there’s such a need. Football coaches are so smart and knowledgeable, but when it comes to kicking technique, they don’t know where to start, and that’s when I come in.”

Her work both with Waynesboro and beyond has led to numerous coaching opportunities, including attending Baltimore Ravens training camp and shadowing special teams' coordinator Randy Brown. She's been able to speak with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and other special teams players, taking what they say and messaging that to her kids.

Waynesboro kicking coach Erica Vinson-Ondecko meets with members of the Baltimore Ravens at their practice facility

While coaching and doing these conferences is her passion, it isn't her full-time day job. She had been one of Waynesboro's school psychologists before recently becoming the Early Childhood Coordinator for the district.

But her work and her passion overlap.

“[At Penn State place kicking camp], my coaches would say, ‘Kicking is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical,’" Vinson-Ondecko said. "Now that I work with kickers, I think it’s a little more balanced than that, but it still has a huge impact. Because I’m a psychologist, I understand how kids learn, I understand how to motivate kids, and because I played football, I understand football culture. It’s completely intertwined.”

She uses those ideas, plus her own experiences, to teach the kids about way more than just how to kick a football.

“I talk with my players a lot about adversity and how you have to do what you love no matter how hard it is," Vinson-Ondecko said. "Because you have no idea about the good on the other side of that struggle.”

Her time in Waynesboro has been a full-circle experience, because after years of ups and downs and hardships, she came here and has had a resoundingly positive experience.

“I’ve had so much buy-in from the community, and it’s all been natural and organic. I’m not a publicity stunt. It’s not temporary. I have become a lasting feature of our program..." Vinson-Ondecko said. "To have the ability and the opportunity to train these young men year after year is the best blessing in the world.”

This coaching experience could have not happened if she stopped following difficult years in high school and college. But her love for the game pushed her through.

“So many times I could have given up, but I didn’t," Vinson-Ondecko said. "Because I didn’t, I have all of these incredible experiences that have just shown up that I never in a million years would have expected.”

And over the course of her coaching career, she's been able to learn about herself and understand why she's good at what she does.

“I have always thought I was a good football player and coach despite being a woman," Vinson-Ondecko said. "In the beginning of my career I would just try to ignore that I’m a woman. I’d put my hair up really messy, I’d wear my beat up gym clothes. I’d try to fit in with the guys.”

“But as I got further in, I finally realized I’m good at these things because of who I am, not despite. Now, my nails are always pink, I always have makeup on. My voice is always this, because that is who I am. And it works.”

It still isn't easy. There were times when parents and opposing coaches would think she was a trainer, ask where the ambulance is.

But after over a decade on the job, making an impact in Waynesboro and beyond, everyone knows who she is now.

“Now I have coaches shake my hand and say, ‘Good game coach,'" Vinson-Ondecko said. "Finally.”

