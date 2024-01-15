✅ Make your voice heard! Help pick the next Franklin County Athletes of the Week

It's time again to select the Franklin County Athletes of the Week!

Nine athletes are nominated this week, and the poll runs from 5 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Wednesday. The winners will be announced on the GameTimePA Instagram page.

Want to nominate an athlete for next week's poll? Email sports@publicopinionnews.com.

Can't see the polls below? Refresh your browser.

2023-24 Franklin County winter Athletes of the Week

Dec. 1-10: Emily Forrester, Chambersburg basketball and Ashton Romberger, Chambersburg wrestling

Dec. 11-17: Ainsley Green, James Buchanan basketball and Alex Torbica, Waynesboro basketball

Dec. 18-23: Daijah Wallace, Chambersburg basketball and Jordan Hunt, Greencastle-Antrim basketball

Dec. 25-30: Eli Sterling, Greencastle-Antrim basketball and Haley Noblit, Greencastle-Antrim basketball

Jan. 1-6: Kaitlynn Yeager, James Buchanan basketball and Frank Barrientos, Chambersburg wrestling

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Mid-Penn Conference Franklin County Athletes of the Week Jan. 8-13