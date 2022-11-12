Voice of the Ducks: Jerry Allen looks back at 34 years of memories
On this episode of Pac-12 Tailgate, Oregon broadcaster Jerry Allen talks about his journey to his job and his favorite memories throughout his career.
On this episode of Pac-12 Tailgate, Oregon broadcaster Jerry Allen talks about his journey to his job and his favorite memories throughout his career.
Ohio State was running all over Indiana in Big Ten play
On this episode of Pac-12 Tailgate, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is in the thick of the Heisman race. The Auburn transfer has a new perspective this year and being at Oregon has a lot to do with it.
Pac-12 Networks' AJ Kanell recaps Oregon State men's soccer 1-0 victory over No. 1 Washington on Thursday, Nov. 10 in Seattle. The Beavers finish the regular season at 7-3-6 overall and 3-1-5 in conference, while the Huskies head into postseason play at 15-1-3 overall and 7-1-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men's soccer with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
The Colorado Buffaloes have had a year to forget as they dwell in the FBS’ cellar as one of the worst teams in college football. Despite the firing of head coach Karl Dorrell early in the fall, the 1-8 Buffs have continued to struggle, managing to eke out just one win on the season in overtime against Cal last month. Colorado has struggled on both sides of the ball, with an offense that hasn’t been able to move the chains and a defense that can’t quite stop anybody.
Michigan returns to Michigan Stadium after a brief road trip to New Jersey as the Wolverines blew out Rutgers 52-17. U-M welcomes Nebraska on Saturday looking to go 10-0 on the year.Below are all live updates, scores and highlights as the Wolverines take on the Huskers.
The Ohio State Buckeyes host Indiana at noon inside Ohio Stadium as undefeated OSU looks to remain perfect before Michigan game in two weeks.
Travis Dye is a central reason #USC is 9-1 entering the UCLA-Notre Dame final stretch. Dye not being able to play in those games is simply a gut punch.
Ohio State football is down another running back against Indiana.
Oklahoma picked up two points in an unusual fashion against West Virginia
No. 8 USC and Caleb Williams continued their successful season beating Colorado 55-17. Williams threw for three touchdowns and scored a pair on the ground. The Trojans are on 9-1, 7-1 in conference, while the Buffaloes fall to 1-9, 1-6.
Season 5 of "The Crown" is set in the early 1990s — the decade saw Princess Anne go through a divorce and marry her now-husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.
2022's best cable organizing clips, ties and boxes to solve your wire woes.
College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 11 action. Here's a rundown of the day.
Why can't Josh McDaniels find success as an NFL head coach? Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall has a theory that's not kind to the Raiders coach.
The Brooklyn Nets did not play on Friday, but that did not stop forward Kevin Durant from watching his former teammate go off.
Steph Curry drilled an acrobatic half-court shot after the buzzer to end the first quarter of Friday night's game.
The Lakers fell to 2-10 after a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, unable to overcomes mistakes and turnovers at the end of each half.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Stephen Curry's 40-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Robert Quinn can become the first player to accomplish this feat since the NFL went to a uniform schedule in 1933.
The Washington Commanders' legal problems are no longer just a Dan Snyder problem. They're an NFL problem, which is bad news for Roger Goodell.