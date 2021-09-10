Voice of the Beavers Mike Parker previews matchup against Hawaii originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Saturday marks the first time Oregon State will play in front of home fans since the 2019 football season.

Oregon State and Hawai’i kick-off at 8:00p.m. PT Saturday from Reser Stadium.

After the Beavers dropped the season opener, 30-21 at Purdue, longtime voice of the Beavs Mike Parker gave his thoughts on OSU’s week 2 opponent and the importance of bouncing back.

“It’s clearly very important to bounce back from the defeat with a couple of Ws before heading to conference play at USC,” Parker told NBCSNW. “Hawaii is interesting in the run and gun offense.”

They’re going to be a challenge on offense. They rolled up 28 points in the first quarter against Portland State. They ended up [with] 49 points, 573 yards.

Mike Parker on Hawaii

Hawaii’s offense certainly found its rhythm in its 49-35 win over Portland State last week.

Starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a redshirt junior, threw for 305 yards and three scores. He ran for 66 yards in the win.

And as Parker noted, Beaver Nation has already seen a glimpse of improvements on the defensive end this season, but this week will be a whole new challenge.

“They’re going to need to be very disciplined because Cordeiro is a guy who can make plays with his legs,” Parker said. “It’s a good challenge for the defense.”

Hawaii lost to UCLA 44-10 in its season opener after Cordeiro struggled. Throughout his college career he has yet to show true consistency, especially on the road.

In 2020, the 6’1” quarterback started all nine games for Hawaii and earned all-Mountain West honorable mention

The last time these two teams met, the Rainbow Warriors defeated the Beavers, 31-28 at Aloha Stadium in 2019. OSU holds a 7-4 overall series record against Hawaii.

“The last time they played, they lose over there in a heartbreaker, 31-28, so let’s add about 10 to that... and I think they’ll be in good shape in that 35 to 38 [point range] come Saturday night -- I expect that would probably be enough,” Parker said of how many points the Beavs must put on the board to secure a win.

