Vogt, Jeffress agree to deals with Brewers, who cut Hughes

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Catcher Stephen Vogt agreed to a $3,065,000, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, and right-hander Jeremy Jeffress reached a deal for a $1.7 million salary next season that with options could be worth up to $9,475,000 over three years plus additional bonuses.

Milwaukee has a $3,175,000 option for 2019 and a $4.3 million option for 2020 in its deal with Jeffress, who can earn $1.2 million annually in performance bonuses based on games finished and $1 million a year based on innings.

Right-hander Jared Hughes was not offered a contract and become a free agent.

The 33-year-old Vogt caught 38 games for Milwaukee and played 45 in all for the club after being claimed off waivers from the Oakland Athletics in June, a key veteran pick up for the Brewers in the mind of manager Craig Counsell to complement a young roster. Milwaukee wound up 86-76 for second place in the NL Central and missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Story Continues

Between the A's and Brewers, Vogt batted a combined .233 with 12 home runs, 15 doubles and 40 RBIs in 99 games. He is a two-time All-Star.

Jeffress, who turned 30 on the final weekend of the season, was acquired from Texas at the July 31 trade deadline. He was 5-2 with a 4.68 ERA in 60 relief appearances and one start, including 4-0 with a 3.65 ERA in 22 appearances for the Brewers,

He can earn $50,000 each for 15 and 20 games finished, $100,000 apiece for 25 and 30, $150,000 each for 35 and 40, $175,000 apiece for 45 and 50, and $250,000 for 55.

His innings bonuses start at $25,000 for 20, $50,000 each for 30 and 40, $75,000 for 50, $100,000 for 60, $150,000 for 70, $250,000 for 80 and $300,000 for 90.

The 32-year-old Hughes was 5-3 with a 3.02 ERA over 67 relief appearances in his first season with the Brewers after six years with Pittsburgh.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball