Voeller: ‘Hard to play against Italy’ at Euro 2024

Germany technical director Rudi Voeller, a former Roma striker, admits it is always ‘hard’ to play against Italy and speaks highly of Italian coaches such as Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto De Zerbi.

Former Germany international Voeller released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport days before the beginning of Euro 2024.

“I think France are the clear favourites. Perhaps they don’t always play great football, but they have the best players. Their team is incredible,” said the 64-year-old.

“Then, five to seven teams can fight against everyone: us [Germany], Italy, the Netherlands, England, Portugal, and Spain. But expect some surprises, too, like Austria or Croatia.”

It would not be good news for Italy who have been drawn in Group B with Croatia Spain and Albania.

“I didn’t watch the latest [Italy] friendlies, but teams are rarely really sharp before a major tournament,” said the ex-Roma star.

“Everyone can see Spalletti’s work and what he accomplished at Napoli. Italy are always a good team, they can make a good impression at the Euros. It’s hard to play against Italy.”

It’s been a brilliant season for Italian football with Carlo Ancelotti making history at Real Madrid and Atalanta winning their first European trophy.

“It is known that Italian coaches are good. Ancelotti’s career speaks for itself, but there are others such as De Zerbi, who have proved the very high level of Italian coaches,” Voeller noted.

“I must say that for German football it was positive to reach two European finals with Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, who Atalanta deserved to beat. The Bundesliga has proved to be competitive.”