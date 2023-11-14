Vodafone reports Q2 improvement after Germany returns to growth

LONDON (Reuters) - Telecoms company Vodafone reported an acceleration in service revenue in the second quarter on Tuesday after Germany, its biggest market, returned to growth.

The British group, which announced the sale of its Spanish business and the merger of its UK unit with Hutchison's Three in the last six months, reiterated its guidance for adjusted earnings to be broadly flat at around 13.3 billion euros ($14.2 billion).

It reported a 4.2% rise in group service revenue for the six months to the end of September, with both Europe and Africa up, and 0.3% higher adjusted core earnings, a rise limited by higher energy costs.

Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle said Vodafone had delivered improved revenue growth in nearly all of its markets in the first half of its financial year.

"Our focus on customers and simplifying our business is beginning to bear fruit, although much more needs to be done," she said.

($1 = 0.9346 euros)

